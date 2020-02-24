EN|RU|UK
 Court recognizes dismissal of Nasirov from post of State Fiscal Service Chair to be illegal

The Sixth Appeal Court of Kyiv recognized the decision of the Cabinet of Minister on the dismissal of former chair of State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov as illegal.

Censor.NET reports citing former MP Serhiy Leshchenko post on Telegram.

The appeal court confirmed the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated December 11, 2018. Then the court cancelled the regulation of the Cabinet of Ministers on the dismissal of Nasirov from the post of the State Fiscal Service chair and recognized the regulation illicit.

The court rejected the appeals of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and ex-MP Andriy Zhurzhiy.

In November 2017, the Specialized Anti-Prosecution Prosecutor's Office passed the indictment against Nasirov. The investigation found out that he was involved in corrupt acts in the gas extraction area; the case is related to the figure of Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who created a corrupt scheme.

