 Chinese develop anti-coronavirus vaccine, - diplomat

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The vaccine has already been developed in China; it shows the immunity ['s capability to fight the virus]. But that's just preliminary; one needs further checks and developments", the diplomat said.

He also claimed that the effective medication against coronavirus was found.

"The practice shows that Chinese drugs are effective. There hasn't been a single case of complication, as long as the medicine is taken. The overall effectiveness rate of Chinese medications exceeds 85 percent [of all cases], in some areas it exceeds 90", the Chinese diplomat said.

Watch more: Novi Sanzhary: MP spoke about conditions for evacuated. VIDEO

The official claimed that an old medication against the disease, chloroquine phosphate, was found in China. "We've been using it against malaria", he said.