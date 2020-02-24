EN|RU|UK
 Trump wants Ukraine and Russia to "work out some agreement". VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants Ukraine and Russia to "work out some agreement" to improve their relations.

Censor.NET reports citing VOX journalist Aaron Rupar post on Twitter.

"If Ukraine and Russia can work out some agreement where they get along, to me that'd be very good," Trump told reporters near the White House on February 23, journalist Aaron Rupar said on Twitter.

Reporter had asked Trump to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent accusations that other countries were trying to split neighbors Russia and Ukraine apart, saying the two predominantly Slavic and Orthodox Christian countries would be a world superpower if they came together.

