 Pirates seize Ukrainian citizen off Nigeria’s coast

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Greece informs about a pirate attack on the Alpine Penelope ship (Liberia flag) at dawn on February 20 off Nigeria’s coast. As a result of the attack, ten crew members, including one Ukrainian citizen, were seized and taken away in an unknown direction," Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Pohoreltsev told Ukrinform.

Pohoreltsev informed that the shipowner company had set up a task force to release the crew. "The negotiations will be carried out by professional negotiators. The Embassy of Ukraine in Greece maintains contact with the shipowner. The relatives of the Ukrainian sailor have been reached," he said.

Read more: Ukraine has no plans to appoint ambassador to Russia, - Ukraine’s MFA