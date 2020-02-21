 Police released 23 detained protesters in Novi Sanzhary

Censor.NET reports citing IM press service.

"The police of the Poltava region reports that yesterday, February 20, 24 of the most aggressive people were detained and taken to the territorial departments of the National Police. All persons were identified, 23 detainees were allowed to go home during the pre-trial investigation, one more is detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Code," the message says.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

Law enforcement officers of the Poltava region serve in a strengthened manner and guard the sanatorium, where the evacuated roommates are settled. 200 law enforcement officers, both police and guards, are on patrol.

Law enforcement officers in the service do not have the opportunity to contact citizens in a sanatorium. All who arrived yesterday from China, including doctors, are under observation.