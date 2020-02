Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

Putin said that the possibility of the improvement of ties is present as ‘hope is the last thing to be lost’ but he is concerned about the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Unfortunately, he (Zelenskyi) came from Paris (from the Normandy Four summit of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on December 9, 2019) and started to talk that it is necessary to reconsider the Minsk Agreements. It raises questions," Putin stressed.

See more: President of Ukraine, First Lady commemorate Heroes of Heavenly Hundred. PHOTOS