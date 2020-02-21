 Zelenskyi’s spokeswoman tells how president reacted to protests over Wuhan evacuees

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"He devoted the whole day to this situation. In principle, he was ready for some nuances, because we had been preparing," she told a morning TV show "Snidanok z 1+1," adding that the government had been planning the evacuation effort for weeks.

Mendel also recalled that Zelenskyi in his yesterday's address had mentioned politicians who "divided Ukrainians into right and wrong."

According to the spokeswoman, "the government communicated well and all services did their job."

"He tried to do everything, or rather not tried but really did everything because he devoted the whole day to ensure that the government communicates well and all agencies do their job," she said.