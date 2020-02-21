 10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

Read more: OSCE Secretary General to visit Ukraine soon

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already launched four attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.