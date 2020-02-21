EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  5045
All about:Denmark (16) Iceland (2) Latvia (38) Lithuania (78) Norway (17) UN (338) Finland (18) Sweden (31) Estonia (34)

 Eight countries at UN condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Eight Nordic and Baltic states strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This was said in the joint statement by Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, read out by Estonian Foreign Minister Lembit Uibo at the UN General Assembly meeting during the consideration of the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Today [on February 20], commemorating the sixth anniversary of the tragic events on Maidan and the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Nordic and Baltic countries reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, including the territorial waters," he said.

Read more: 3.4 million people in Donbas require humanitarian assistance

According to the diplomat, the Nordic and Baltic countries condemn "the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia and are determined to implement the EU's policy of non-recognition, including the restrictive measures."

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176999
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up