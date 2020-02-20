 Ukraine marks ‘Heavenly Hundred’s Day’ on anniversary of Euromaidan bloodshed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

The commemorations honour those who were killed in Kyiv during clashes with Yanukovych's security forces on February 20, 2014.

The procession of dignity in memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, which took place in the centre of Kyiv, reached the Heavenly Hundred Avenue. Near the memorial Cross on the Avenue of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, a memorial service was held in memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred. Priests served a prayer service, those present laid flowers at the memorial.











