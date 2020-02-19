 United States condemns Russia’s aggression in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus post.

"The United States stands with its partners and allies in condemning Russia’s latest aggression against Ukraine. We support President Zelensky’s commitment to peace and call on Russia to immediately implement the ceasefire it signed on to in the Minsk agreements," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus posted.

As reported, at 05:00 on February 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation attacked positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces units near Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi.

The invaders fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian troops.

Russian invaders went into the offensive under the fire cover and tried to break through the demarcation line. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and four more soldiers were wounded.

