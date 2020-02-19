EN|RU|UK
 Iran says Ukrainian plane's black box damaged

Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that the Iranian defense industry has been asked to help repair the seriously damaged black box of the Ukrainian airliner downed near Tehran January 8.

Censor.NET reports citing IRNA.

After being repaired, the black box is to be decoded, Hatami added.

Kyiv-bound UIA flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of January 8. It was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. Two passengers and the crew members were Ukrainians. There were also 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and the United Kingdom each. There were no survivors.

On January 11, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially admitted that the Ukrainian airliner had been shot down by accident as a result of a "human error" and that those responsible would be held accountable.

