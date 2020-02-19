 22 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, another six wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and mounted antitank grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, tank weapons – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Khutir Vilnyi; 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars – in the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

In addition, near the village of Orikhove, the enemy attempted to take by storm Ukrainian observation posts. As a result of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders put down the enemy fire and stopped the enemy's sabotage group. The positions of Ukrainian defenders were not lost.

The Joint Forces gave an adequate firing response to the enemy attacks and controlled the situation. Subsequently, the enemy requested ceasefire.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, four more soldiers were wounded and another two were injured on February 18.

According to Ukrainian intelligence data, four invaders were killed and six more were heavily wounded.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on defenders of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).