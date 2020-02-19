 Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"A cynical provocation to disrupt peace initiatives. There are no other words to describe what happened in the Zolote district today. It was not easy. We mulled the pros and cons, but in the end, we decided to postpone the presentation of the platform. Once again: it was cancelled, not postponed!" he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We continue working and establishing dialogue between ordinary people. Not publicly. Systemically. Continuously. Thank you for your understanding! We will inform you of the date of the presentation later. Follow the announcements," he said.

Read more: 3.4 million people in Donbas require humanitarian assistance