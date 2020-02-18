 Office of Prosecutor General opens criminal investigation due to attacks in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

The investigation claimed that the occupants opened fire from the Minsk-banned weapons. The enemy used 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns. Using the artillery cover, Russian occupants began offensive actions and tried to break through the disengagement line.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Kyiv was ready to disengage forces in Donbas on the sectoral basis. On the morning of February 18, positions of Ukrainian forces came under intensive fire, as Russian mercenaries used Minsk-banned heavy artillery. The government troops delivered a powerful artillery attack in return. One Ukrainian serviceman deceased in action.