 NSDC Secretary Danilov: Russia not interested in Normandy format for ending war in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"Not everyone has the desire and understanding that we need the Normandy format in order to end the war in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I cannot say that everyone is interested in this. And the forces, which are not interested, they constantly make some kind of provocation as it happened today," Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danilov said at a briefing.

This morning, the armed formations of the Russian Federation attacked positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces units near Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi. As a result of the battle, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and four more soldiers were wounded. The positions of Ukrainian defenders have not been lost.

