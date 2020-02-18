EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents
  33295
Related materials:
All about:Zelenskyi (570) shoot out (2845) Joint Forces Operation (499)

 Zelenskyi reacts to recent attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the February 18 attacks an attempt to thwart the peace process in Donbas and declared his intention to respond decisively to such aggression.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"This is not just a cynical provocation aimed at pushing a Debaltsivska wound that will never heal completely. It is an attempt to disrupt the peace process in Donbas, which began to proceed with small but continuous steps," the president said.

He also added that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council would be held that day in order to discuss and approve further steps.

"Our course towards the end of the war and our commitment to international agreements remain unchanged – so as our determination to repel any manifestation of armed aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

Read more: Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

As we reported earlier, on February 18, militants went on the offensive and attacked Ukrainian strongholds near the Zolote settlement in Donbas.

According to journalist Yurii Butusov, the battle began around 5:00 a.m. The occupants were applying all weapons, including 152-mm artillery and 120-mm mortars.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176339
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up