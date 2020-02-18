 Zelenskyi reacts to recent attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"This is not just a cynical provocation aimed at pushing a Debaltsivska wound that will never heal completely. It is an attempt to disrupt the peace process in Donbas, which began to proceed with small but continuous steps," the president said.

He also added that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council would be held that day in order to discuss and approve further steps.

"Our course towards the end of the war and our commitment to international agreements remain unchanged – so as our determination to repel any manifestation of armed aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

Read more: Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

As we reported earlier, on February 18, militants went on the offensive and attacked Ukrainian strongholds near the Zolote settlement in Donbas.

According to journalist Yurii Butusov, the battle began around 5:00 a.m. The occupants were applying all weapons, including 152-mm artillery and 120-mm mortars.