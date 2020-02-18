 IMF experts to visit Kyiv for technical discussions - Ljungman

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"A small IMF team will visit Kyiv for technical discussions on policies to achieve stronger growth and safeguard stability," the statement reads.

The exact date of the visit was not specified.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in late January that Ukraine should fulfill preliminary requirements for the launch of a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program worth $5.5 billion.

According to her, Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement that stipulates the fulfillment of certain preliminary requirements.

In December 2019, the IMF agreed with the Ukrainian government on a new three-year EFF program for 4 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), or about $5.52 billion.