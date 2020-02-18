EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Economics
  295
All about:loan (148) IMF (213) Goesta Ljungman (2)

 IMF experts to visit Kyiv for technical discussions - Ljungman

A team of IMF experts will visit Ukraine in the near future for technical consultations on policies to achieve growth and ensure stability in the country's economy, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman has said in a statement.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"A small IMF team will visit Kyiv for technical discussions on policies to achieve stronger growth and safeguard stability," the statement reads.

The exact date of the visit was not specified.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in late January that Ukraine should fulfill preliminary requirements for the launch of a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program worth $5.5 billion.

According to her, Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement that stipulates the fulfillment of certain preliminary requirements.

Read more: IMF mission starts working in Kyiv

In December 2019, the IMF agreed with the Ukrainian government on a new three-year EFF program for 4 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), or about $5.52 billion.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176321
 
 
Censor.NETNewsEconomics
 
 
 
 
 
 up