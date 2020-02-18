 Zelenskyi calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to decide on Ukraine's further steps following the enemy attack on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas on Tuesday morning.
Censor.NET reports citing president's website.
"We are calling a meeting of the NSDC today. We will discuss and make decisions on our further steps. Our course towards putting an end to the war and being committed to the international agreements remains unchanged." the message reads.
Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176318