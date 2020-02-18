EN|RU|UK
 Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On February 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun to shell Ukrainian positions near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic mounted grenade launchers – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher - near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm and 120mm mortars and automatic mounted grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported on February 17.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.

