 Ukrainians, evacuated from Wuhan, to be quarantined under 24-hour security, - Healthcare Minister

Censor.NET reports citing MoH report.

"The evacuation will be carried out with consideration of all the recommendations of the World Health Organization. According to the algorithms used worldwide. The plane departs from Kyiv on Tuesday, February 18," she said.

Read more: No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

It is stated that all evacuees will be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. After arriving in Ukraine, the plane will be sent to the sanitary park. Customs controls will be carried out in biosecurity suits.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine will also evacuate citizens of the Russian Federation, Germany, Belarus and other countries from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's Interior Minister, each of them will also be monitored and will have to sign their consent to the observation. Foreign countries will pay Ukraine for the evacuation of their citizens.