EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Health, Ukrainian Politics
  7232
Related materials:
All about:Ministry of Health (67) security (35) police forces (708) National Guard (192) covid-19 (4)

 Ukrainians, evacuated from Wuhan, to be quarantined under 24-hour security, - Healthcare Minister

Ukraine’s Minister of Health Zoryana Skaletska said that Ukrainians, evacuated from Wuhan, would be sent for a 14-day quarantine, which will take place under the protection of the National Guard and the National Police.

Censor.NET reports citing MoH report

"The evacuation will be carried out with consideration of all the recommendations of the World Health Organization. According to the algorithms used worldwide. The plane departs from Kyiv on Tuesday, February 18," she said.

Read more: No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

It is stated that all evacuees will be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. After arriving in Ukraine, the plane will be sent to the sanitary park. Customs controls will be carried out in biosecurity suits.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine will also evacuate citizens of the Russian Federation, Germany, Belarus and other countries from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's Interior Minister, each of them will also be monitored and will have to sign their consent to the observation. Foreign countries will pay Ukraine for the evacuation of their citizens.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176235
 
 
Censor.NETNewsHealth
 
 
 
 
 
 up