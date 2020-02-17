EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  3950
All about:USA (2049) Donbas (3658) Herbst (8) Kurt Volker (73)

 No US Special Representative for Donbas will be appointed - Herbst

The United States will not appoint a new Special Representative for Ukraine, previously held by Kurt Walker.

Censor.NET reports citing Radio NV. This was stated by former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst

"As far as I know, (the White House. - Ed.) Decided not to seek a replacement (Volker. - Ed.), There will not be a new ambassador for this particular case - not in Ukraine, but on the issues of Donbas," the diplomat said.

Read more: The "twelve steps" document proposed in Munich is a chimera, not a peace plan - Arseniy Yatsenyuk

According to him, the State Department is currently represented by acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Relations with Europe and Eurasia Philip Ricker, as well as his deputy George Kent.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3176155
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up