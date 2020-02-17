 Kyiv should hold dialogue with occupied Donbas to fulfill Minsk Agreements, - Russia

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

According to Grushko, Russia will continue to insist on the observation of already reached agreements. "We can meet but if there are no changes for better then the benefit from such meetings is doubtful," he explained.

Grushko called ‘absence of readiness of Kyiv for a normal dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk’ to be one of the main obstacles for implementation of Minsk Agreements. "This commitment is not fulfilled flagrantly; however, it is one of the main conditions of the Minsk package," the diplomat noted.

See more: Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland. PHOTOS

Earlier, Russia stated that the decision to hold a new Normandy format summit would be made on the basis of progress in implementing the current agreements.