 Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

The Naftogaz Group in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (the Hague) proceedings against the Russian Federation has submitted the updated assessment of compensation for its assets that the Russian Federation unlawfully expropriated in Crimea.

Censor.NET reports citing  Naftogaz press service.

"Naftogaz further substantiates its claim for compensation for its assets that the Russian Federation unlawfully expropriated in Crimea in March 2014 – damages valued at approximately $8 billion, including interest," Naftogaz said.

