 Russian FSB detain partakers of Crimean Tatar volunteer battalion

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The suspect in August 2016 went to the territory of Ukraine, where he entered the Crimean Tatar volunteer battalion named after Noman Celebicihan headed by Lenur Isliamov," the FSB message said.

Later a man returned to Crimea but he did not stop his participation in the illegal armed formation as Russia recognized it. He had to come to the state authorities with the application on the stop of the activity.

The criminal case was opened against a man due to the participation in the activity of the illegal armed formation, acting in the territory of the foreign state with aims, contradicting the interests of Russia. He was detained and took into custody.