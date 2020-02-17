 Ukrainian fishermen detained by Russian border guards in Sea of Azov arrested for 10 days

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

According to the report, the Ukrainians detained in the Sea of Azov by officers of the Border Service of Russia's Federal Security Service in the Republic of Crimea were found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 4 of Article 19.3 of the Russian Federation Code of Administrative Offenses.

Ukrainian fishermen, who were seized by Russian border guards in the Sea of Azov together with their vessel on February 15 are residents of the village of Rainivka, the Prymorsk district of the Zaporizhia region. According to MP Pavlo Melnyk, the detainees might be Serhiy Hoha, Oleksiy Ivanov, Vasyl Tiurkedzhy, and Maksym Terekhov.

The Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea launched criminal proceedings under Articles 146 and 278 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine over the seizure of a Ukrainian vessel.