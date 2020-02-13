 Russia calls UN Security Council meeting to discuss Minsk agreements

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"In connection with the fifth anniversary of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which is marked on February 12, and in connection with the fifth anniversary of the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2202 (February 17), Russia has requested the holding of a briefing of the Security Council," Polyanskiy said.

According to him, the meeting can be scheduled for the afternoon of February 18.

On January 30, 2020, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a "party to the Minsk agreements."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he did not agree with the sequence of actions regarding Donbas, when elections should first take place and Ukraine will then be able to regain control of the border with Russia.

On January 23, Ukraine's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Ukraine would insist on the review of the Minsk agreements.