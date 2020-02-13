 Three attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

All attacks were recorded in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich: the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Yermak: No arrangements for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting so far

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported on February 12.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.