 Yermak: No arrangements for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting so far

There are no agreements for a possible meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Russia Vladimir Putin before the Normandy format meeting.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak said this during a briefing, when asked whether Zelenskyi-Putin meeting is possible before the Normandy format meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This decision will be made by the President. If he sees this meeting as necessary, it could be a step towards getting real results from the Normandy format talks, we do not rule it out. But so far, there are no arrangements, no talks on this topic," Yermak said.

