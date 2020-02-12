 Two Ukrainians with coronavirus on board Diamond Princess in satisfactory condition - diplomat

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The condition of a man and a woman who currently stay in Tokyo's hospitals is satisfactory. They are under the constant supervision of doctors. Contact with them is being maintained," he said at a briefing on Wednesday, February 12.

He added that the man has no external signs of the disease, whereas the woman feels like being infected with flu.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was placed in quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, on February 3 due to the coronavirus infection. There are 25 Ukrainians aboard the vessel, and two of them have a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus. The total number of those infected with coronavirus on the ship is 130 people.

Two Ukrainians who contracted coronavirus are crew members - a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who worked in the kitchen and provided services on the ship.