 Ukraine expects to sign open skies agreement with EU before year-end

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"We look forward to signing the open skies agreement already this year. This document is now in progress," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Várhelyi assured the Prime Minister of Ukraine that he would do his best to accelerate the signing of the agreement on common airspace. "I hope this can be done already this year," the commissioner added.

As reported, Ukraine has been negotiating with the EU on creation of common airspace for several years.