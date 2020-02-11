EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi appoints Yermak at post of President’s Office Head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Yermak at the post of the Head of the Office of the President.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №46/2020.

"To appoint Andriy B. Yermak as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the order says.

"According to five sources of the Ukrainska Pravda, Bohdan had a conversation about his resignation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, February 10. The head of the President’s office also discussed the resignation with his deputies. Sources did not report on the reasons for Bohdan’s intention to leave the President’s Office." Ukrainska Pravda asked for a comment to almost all the deputy heads of the President’s Office, presidential aides Serhiy Shefir and Andriy Yermak, and to Bohdan himself," the statement said.

