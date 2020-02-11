 Five Ukrainian citizens being tested for coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing Skaletska briefing.

Three of them returned from China and requested medical aid, and the other were in contact with them, Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"At the moment, we are testing five people for coronavirus," Skaletska said.

Ukraine has enough medical masks, she said, adding that such products are being manufactured by four factories, which are ready to provide sufficient supplies.

Skaletska also said that the Health Ministry had requested local authorities to step up interaction with municipal pharmacies in order to provide sufficient amounts of medical masks.