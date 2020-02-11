EN|RU|UK
 Lutsenko expecting Riaboshapka’s dismissal in February

Former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, is expecting dismissals of Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka in February.

Lutsenko noted that everyone knew that it was exactly Bohdan to offer the candidacy of Riaboshapka for the post of the prosecutor general.

The former prosecutor general also expects disbandment of the Cabinet of Ministers in February or March 2020.

On May 21, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Bohdan as the head of then Presidential Administration.

On August 29, 2019, Zelenskyi appointed Riaboshapka as the prosecutor general.

Earlier, some media companies said Bohdan was going to resign again.

