 Bohdan resigns from President's office head position - media

Censor.NET reports citing RBK Ukraine.

"According to five sources of the Ukrainska Pravda, Bogdan had a conversation about his resignation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Monday February 10. The head of the President’s office also discussed the resignation with his deputies. Sources did not report on the reasons for Bohdan’s intention to leave the President’s Office." Ukrainska Pravda asked for a comment to almost all the deputy heads of the President’s Office, presidential aides Serhiy Shefir and Andrii Yermak, and to Bohdan himself," - the statement said.

In turn, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov commented on the information about the alleged resignation of the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, on the air of one of the TV channels, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read more: Government is not going anywhere, we have great relations with president, inside team – Honcharuk

"I’m not the press secretary of Andrii Bogdan. I think it’s better to ask him. Today I did not have the opportunity to talk with him, I can’t comment on it," - Razumkov said.

When asked if this is possible, given the recent events, the speaker said: "I think that in our country, thanks to our people, everything is possible. At one time they said that Zelenskyi could not be president. However, everyone sees who the president is today "I, perhaps, could never have thought that I would be the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Therefore, everything is always possible. However, to be correct, I think that one should not guess, but ask."