 Zvirobii case: Court chose preventive measure in form of personal obligation with wearing of electronic bracelet. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation with the wearing of an electronic bracelet to volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul), suspected of possible threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court made such a decision on Monday.

Zvirobii is obliged to appear in court upon request, to report a change of residence, not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without notifying the investigation, to refrain from communicating with witnesses in her case, and also to pass a passport to travel abroad.

Read more: Court puts suspect in Sheremet case Yana Duhar under 24-hour house arrest

Photos: Censor.NET

The defense stated that the risks are unfounded, noting that Zvirobii repeatedly appeared for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigation

Attorney Zvirobii Andriy Pisarenko requested the referral of the case file to the Court of Appeal to indicate jurisdiction.

Also, the president’s lawyer said that Zelenskyi has the status of a victim in production, he was interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine, and then in the State Bureau of Investigation.

He noted that during the interrogation, the president said that he perceived the threats of Zvirobii as real.

Regarding possible threats to Zelenskyi, Zvirobii herself said that she did not threaten, but warned and gave him advice.

As we reported before, Suspects in the murder of reporter Pavlo Sheremet chose another 'sacred victim'. It was supposed to be Marusya Zvirobii, the volunteer who helped the Ukrainian army. Chief of Ukraine's National Police Yevhen Koval reported that at a briefing.

