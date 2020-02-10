EN|RU|UK
 Two Ukrainians infected with coronavirus at Diamond Princess cruise liner

One more Ukrainian got infected with Chinese coronavirus on the Diamond Princess liner, which is quarantined off the Japanese coast.

Censor.NET reports citing NHK

66 new cases of infection spotted at the vessel.

"As of February 10, among 66 new infected people: 45 - Japanese, 11 - Americans, four - Australians, three - Philippines. One Canadian, one British and one Ukrainian," the message said.

Earlier, a 20-year Ukrainian infected with the coronavirus. He is a member of the crew of Diamond Princess. He is sent for two-week quarantine to the Japanese hospital; no serious symptoms are observed.

Thus, 136 persons at the liner diagnosed with coronavirus; the number of diseased increased twice for 24 hours. 25 Ukrainians stay at the vessel, while two of them infected.

About 3,700 people from more than 50 countries are on the board of Diamond Princess. The total amount of diseased is 70 people.

