 Ukraine has no plans to appoint ambassador to Russia, - Ukraine’s MFA

Ukraine has no plans to appoint an ambassador to Russia in the near future.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

"It is not planned to fill the vacant position of the head of Ukraine’s diplomatic office in the Russian Federation at the moment," the statement said.

Ukraine's MFA earlier stated that Ukraine had been approving candidatures for 13 of 19 countries where they were not appointed. However, there was no specific information on the list of countries.

"There were no requests for an agreation from the Russian side to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the message reads.

