 Zelenskyi to take part in Munich Security Conference for the first time

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will attend the Munich Security Conference for the first time.

"We managed to find a good solution [regarding the program] for the first participation of President of Ukraine Zelenskyi [in the conference]," Wolfgang Ischinger, the Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, said in Berlin on Monday.

Ukraine remains an important issue of the European security policy, he stressed.

According to Ischinger, about 850 high-level guests will take part in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16: 40 heads of state and government, 60 foreign ministers, 40 defense ministers, and many other important guests.

