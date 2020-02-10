 Russia ready to exchange ambassadors with Ukraine, - Lavrov

Censor.NET reports citing Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"It seems someone mentioned Zelensky's possible decision to return the ambassadors. We don't mind", Lavrov said.

According to the official, there is a relation between Ukraine and Russia in the areas of transport, humanitarian issues, family relationships and the economy. He said that putting barriers in transport connections and communication between the two countries was "ill-minded".

Ukraine and Russia recalled their ambassadors for consultations in 2014.

In 2018, the Ukrainian Parliament passed the law that ceased the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.