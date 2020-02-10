 Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soidier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 152mm and 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling on February 9.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.