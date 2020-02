Censor.NET reports citing ICTV TV channel.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk made a corresponding announcement on the Facts of the Week Ukrainian TV program.

"This year, we will reduce the government staff by at least 10%. We expect big savings through introduction of IT tools. That is, some of public services will go online," the Prime Minister explained.

According to him, the structure of government bodies should be more compact and efficient.