 US ambassador in Ukraine candidacy approved, both sides satisfied, - Foreign Minister

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"I'm not going to reveal a big secret here, but during my conversation with Secretary of the State Pompeo we were told that the job is done... We know a certain man who they will offer [to get the job]. Basically, we're fine with this candidate", he said.

Prystaiko admitted that such a long process of selecting the ambassador is due to a different system of appointment; it differs from that in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine plans to open embassy in Albania

The candidacy of the ambassador is supposed to be approved by the U.S. President and the Senate.

Prystaiko expects to start working with the Ambassador as soon as possible.