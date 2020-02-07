 Four attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used heavy machine gun to shell Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.