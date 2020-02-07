 Ukrposhta introduces cash withdrawal service through POS-Terminals

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrposhta press service.

"More than 3,000 automated branches of Ukrposhta" are equipped with terminals for withdrawing cash without commission. In addition to paying with a bank card for utility bills, transfers and other goods or services, customers can withdraw cash through Ukrposhta POS terminals. This opportunity appeared in the regional centers and settlements with more than 2,000 inhabitants, where bank branches and ATMs are reduced, but there are Ukrposhta branches with POS terminals," reads the statement.

According to the report, the service users can receive an amount from UAH 50 to UAH 10,000 per transaction.

