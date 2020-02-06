 SBU suspects 1+1 TV channel former and current employees in Honcharuk wiretapping

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov post on Facebook.

"According to sources of Censor.NET, close to the President’s Office, the first audio file was uploaded to the anonymous Shtabnyi telegram channel, created on November 25, 2019. According to investigators, the 1 + 1 journalist Yevhenii Plinskyi was the first to advertise this telegram channel November 27, 2019.

According to the analysis of EXIF metadata, the audio file was mounted on a Mac, the owner of which, judging by the name of the account, is a person named Kuksin.

This coincided with the data of 1+1 journalist Yevhenii Kuksin.

The backup control channel for the Shtabnyi telegram channel is allegedly connected with Alexander Nizovtsev, who is familiar with Kuksin.

"Whether it will be possible to prove such an absolutely virtual matter, whether any direct evidence will be found against journalists is still unknown," Butusov said.

The journalist also reports that employees of the State Guard Department are suspected of installing listening devices, according to Censor.NET sources.

"But no one has been detained there yet, searches have not been carried out. The version that the recording was carried out on the telephone is currently not the main one," Butusov writes.

