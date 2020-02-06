 13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soidier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk);

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); antitank missile system, automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms – outside Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – in the area of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: 12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling on February 5.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from 120mm mortars on defenders of Orikhove. No casualties have been reported.