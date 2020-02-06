EN|RU|UK
 SBU confirms searches in 1+1 Media Group office in Kyiv

Ukraine's SBU Security Service has confirmed its officers are conducting searches in one of the offices of the 1+1 Media Group at 18 Kurenivska Street in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

"Investigative actions are taking place in keeping with a search warrant issued by a court," spokeswoman for the SBU Olena Gitlianska told UNIAN in a comment.

She did not answer any clarifying questions, but promised that other details would be announced later.

Head of 1+1 Media's department of investigative journalism Maksym Shylenko reported that SBU officers on Wednesday began searches in an office of the 1+ 1 Media Group where journalists of the Groshi (Money) and Sekretni Materialy (Secret Materials) projects are based.

