 Ukraine's Security Service searches 1+1 TV channel. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Servant of the People MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi post on Facebook.

The journalists of Hroshi (Money) and Sekretni materialy (Secret materials) work in the office, where the search is held.

Journalist of Sekretni materialy Volodymyr Tymofiichuk also reported about the search on Facebook and he is streaming from the office.

MP from Servant of the People Oleksandr Dubinsky reported that the search is held by the SBU.

The court’s determination showed at Tymofiichuk’s stream says that the searches take place within the criminal proceeding opened due to the commitment of the offense, illicit obtaining, distribution or use of special technical means to obtain information.

