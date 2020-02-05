EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Economics
  5083
All about:Ukrzaliznytsya (70) Oleksii Honcharuk (52)

 Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn signed memorandum of cooperation

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and German rail operator Deutsche Bahn signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske. The document was signed on February 5 with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk and the member of the Board for Infrastructure Deutsche Bahn AG Ronald Pofall.

"Of course, we understand that at the first stage cooperation between the companies will be more consultative in nature, but we hope that over time we can come to deeper forms of cooperation," Honcharuk said at the time of signing the document.

Read more: "Deutsche Bahn is unable to ensure smooth operation of the railway," - DW

Within the framework of the cooperation, it is expected that Deutsche Bahn will provide advice on managing the Ukrzaliznytsya. Also, when discussing the text of the memorandum, it was proposed to attract Deutsche Bahn managers to manage Ukrzaliznytsia, in particular to senior positions in the board and supervisory board of a Ukrainian company.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3173971
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up